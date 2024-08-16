comedy
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: August 16, 2024
PUBLISHED Aug 16, 2024
What Twitter feels like, a breakdancing psych, MOTORBIKES, a horse meme spike, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
Here's What Rachel Bilson Mmm-Whatcha-Says About the "Dear Sister" Sketch on 'SNL'
PUBLISHED Aug 13, 2024
When we ranked the best musical moments of 'The O.C.,' we inevitably included the song that is arguably most synonymous with the iconic...
Elle King Addresses "Toxic" Father Rob Schneider: "He's Just Not Nice"
PUBLISHED Aug 12, 2024
It appears that Regina charity donors aren't the only ones fed up with Rob Schneider, with his musician daughter Elle King sharing how...
Vince Vaughn Says "Responsible" Comedy Is a "Snoozefest"
PUBLISHED Aug 12, 2024
Vince Vaughn has been in a lot of classic comedies, usually playing a similar haughty character — potentially with a heart of gold buried...
Exclaim! Comics: Halloween Comes Very Early This Year
PUBLISHED Aug 12, 2024
Anyone up for a little trick or treating? No? Too early still? Suit yourself! As we enter the dog days of summer, we're practicing proper...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: August 9, 2024
PUBLISHED Aug 9, 2024
A cautionary tale, could've been an email, a low T male, a pole vaulter's impressive fail, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
Steve Martin Turns Down Offer to Play Tim Walz on 'SNL'
PUBLISHED Aug 8, 2024
It was obviously a pretty big deal when US President Joe Biden announced that he was stepping down from his reelection campaign and put...
Adam Sandler Reunites with Josh Safdie for First Comedy Special in Six Years
PUBLISHED Aug 7, 2024
While he remains our lone respite from the swagless, the lighthouse that is Adam Sandler also wants to remind you that a Netflix comedy...