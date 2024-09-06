Whose Live Anyway? is coming to Toronto's Massey Hall on Thursday, October 3, and they're bringing a special guest along — Kids in the Hall's Dave Foley will be joining Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray on stage.

Along with Foley, the quartet will perform songs and improv comedy, all based on audience suggestions (but you already knew that).

As usual, audience participation is a major part of Whose Live Anyway? so if you're planning to go, you'd best bring a couple ideas with you.

Tickets are available now via the Massey Hall box office.