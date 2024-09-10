As Season 50 approaches, Saturday Night Live will be undergoing some cast changes, including outgoing performers and new additions.

Chloe Troast has been let go. She was a featured player last season, but she revealed on Instagram that she wasn't asked back (see below). Additionally, Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney previously announced their departures.

Joining the cast are newbies Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim and Jane Wickline. Meanwhile, featured players Marcello Hernández, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker have all been promoted to the main cast after two years each.

As previously announced, Maya Rudolph will also be a mainstay this season, as she will be reprising her Kamala Harris impersonation.

Season 50 premieres on September 28.