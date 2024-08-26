Who knew that walking Vancouver's Stanley Park Seawall could be so hazardous? Comedian and talk-show host Seth Meyers has revealed that he once went to the doctor with knee problems, and the doctor told him he had been walking on the Seawall too much.

On an episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast released back in June, the hosts discussed the Digital Short titled "Andy Walking" and reminisced about the summer they spent in Vancouver while working on the 2007 comedy Hot Rod. "We got to walk around the park with Lorne [Michaels]. Go on long walks around Vancouver Island, or whatever that place is called," the Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone recalled.

Akiva Schaffer clarified that Vancouver's park is called Stanley Park, and Meyers revealed the injury that he got from walking around that very park.

"Did you know that summer I had knee trouble, and my doctor said, 'Are you walking a lot?'" Meyers said. "I realized I had hurt my knee just walking with Lorne, [who is] 35 years my senior."

He continued, "It was a crazy five-mile walk. And, by the way, it was so much easier for me than Lorne, 'cause it's hard to walk and talk, which is what Lorne was doing. I was just walking and listening, and I still [hurt myself]. I feel like it's 'cause it's a circle and we always went the one way. … I was always turning left for a whole summer."

It certainly is a beautiful walk, although he should mix it up by going to Pacific Spirit Park for some lower-impact dirt trails!