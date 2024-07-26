comedy
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: July 26, 2024
PUBLISHED Jul 26, 2024
Biden out, Kamala's no slouch, what Trump's Hannibal Lecter thing's about, JD loves a couch, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass Deletes Apology Post
PUBLISHED Jul 19, 2024
Following Kyle Gass's onstage joke about the attempted Donald Trump assassination — which, to many, seemed pretty in line with Tenacious D...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: July 19, 2024
PUBLISHED Jul 19, 2024
Keshk Cafe, only good news today, Richard Simmons on 'Whose Line Is It Anyway,' keeping blanket theft at bay, and much more from this week...
Bob Newhart, Celebrated Actor and Comedian, Dies at 94
PUBLISHED Jul 18, 2024
Bob Newhart — the American comedian who went on to become an acclaimed film and television actor — has died. Newhart's publicist confirmed...
Seth Meyers Hates the 'Lord of the Rings' Movies, Thinks Everyone Should Watch 'In Bruges' Instead
PUBLISHED Jul 15, 2024
More than 20 years later, it's still a touchy subject: is Peter Jackson's 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy too long, or is it just right?...
Conan O'Brien Explains How 'SCTV' "Had All These Levels That 'SNL' Could Never Have"
PUBLISHED Jul 15, 2024
Conan O'Brien sure loves Canada. He fantasizes about his ghost haunting Toronto because of how much we enjoy comedy — and now he's...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: July 12, 2024
PUBLISHED Jul 12, 2024
An 'Arrested Development' joke, mainstream media is broke, the definition of woke, a big-headed bloke, and much more from this week in...
The Lonely Island Reveal That Someone Was Fired for Recreating “Dick in a Box” at Work
PUBLISHED Jul 12, 2024
"Dick in a Box" is one of the Lonely Island's funniest music videos — but, in real life, putting your dick inside of a box and getting some...