comedy
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: September 6, 2024
PUBLISHED Sep 6, 2024
Due to the unfortunate, famous off some bullshit, billionaires should visit, too hot for Brits, and much more from this week in funny tweet...
The Lonely Island Say Kanye Got the Idea to Sample Aphex Twin from Them
PUBLISHED Sep 6, 2024
The Lonely Island are known for their parodic rap comedy — but their influence on hip-hop has gone further than jokes alone, since they...
Seth Meyers Reveals His Favourite Moment in 'SNL' History
PUBLISHED Sep 3, 2024
Seth Meyers was on 'Saturday Night Live' from 2001 to 2014, including several years spent as the show's head writer. Now, he has revealed...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: August 30, 2024
PUBLISHED Aug 30, 2024
The subtitle hall of fame, Burger's new name, LMFAO SAME, Oasis are back in the game, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
'South Park' Creators Restore Denver's Casa Bonita in New Documentary
PUBLISHED Aug 29, 2024
South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will take fans to Casa Bonita — the IRL Colorado Mexican restaurant featured in their...
Seth Meyers Injured Himself by Walking the Vancouver Seawall Too Much
PUBLISHED Aug 26, 2024
Who knew that walking Vancouver's Stanley Park Seawall could be so hazardous? Comedian and talk-show host Seth Meyers has revealed that he...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: August 23, 2024
PUBLISHED Aug 23, 2024
No, bozos, again, no, stream it for Bruno, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
Maya Rudolph Talks Returning to 'SNL' as Kamala Harris: "Everybody's Just Ready for It"
PUBLISHED Aug 20, 2024
Maya Rudolph says it feels "so much bigger than me" to be returning to 'SNL' next season to play presidential nominee Kamala Harris, telling...