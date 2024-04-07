comedy
Kristen Wiig Returned to 'SNL' with New Tricks and Famous Cameos
April 6, 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 7, 2024
In what seemed to be a conscious move, former (and HOF) 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Kristen Wiig didn't revisit any of her beloved...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: April 5, 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 5, 2024
Thanks for stopping by the planet, Joe, good luck with that Scott Moe, 'SPACEBALLS III: THE SEARCH FOR SPACEBALLS II,' I don't think you've...
Danny McBride Wants to Save the Movies (by Getting Alcohol Out of Theatres)
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2024
After finding television success with 'Vice Principals' and 'The Righteous Gemstones,' Danny McBride is thinking about heading back to...
Tim Robinson Did "80-Something" Zip Line Runs for 'I Think You Should Leave,' Says It Was "So Fun"
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2024
In one of the most memorable sketches from the third season of Netflix's 'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,' the show's star and...
Tim Robinson's New Comedy Pilot 'The Chair Company' Greenlit at HBO
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2024
HBO has greenlit a new comedy pilot from Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, co-creators of 'I Think You Should Leave' and 'Detroiters'...
John Mulaney Told People He Wanted to Be a Sex Therapist as a Kid
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2024
I once referred to John Mulaney as a disgraced former wife guy and I think it made at least one person laugh, and I'm not the type who can...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: March 29, 2024
PUBLISHED Mar 29, 2024
Draymond during his Zoom therapy sessions, you need to turn on two-factor authentication, I cannot work under these conditions, I can say...
Kristen Wiig Says She's Not Funny IRL
PUBLISHED Mar 25, 2024
Kristen Wiig is one of the world's funniest comic actors, having spent years as a 'Saturday Night Live' cast member and starred in films...