Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) will return to venues across Canada next summer, and has announced the first headliners for its 2025 season. Comedy giants John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan will co-headline one weekend of the festival, with performances in Winnipeg and Edmonton on July 19 and July 20, respectively.

Festival producer Brennan McFaul shared in a statement, "We couldn't be more excited to announce this John and Jim co-headline as the first couple shows for 2025. They are long time friends and a couple of the best comedians our time." He continued, "They have never performed like this so having them on the same stage, on the same night in both Winnipeg and Edmonton is going to be an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance."

The festival will celebrate its fifth consecutive year this summer and will make its way to Edmonton, Winnipeg, Halifax, Calgary and Vancouver. More information about the festival's lineup has yet to be revealed.

Single-day tickets for July 19 and 20, as well as three-day weekend passes, will go on sale this Friday (November 4). Tickets can be purchased here.

John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan GOCF Co-Headliner dates:

7/19 Winnipeg, MB - Assiniboine Park

7/20 Edmonton, AB - Kinsmen Park