comedy
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: April 12, 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 12, 2024
The former NFL star has died, I tried, OJ lied, I have not purchased a cup of coffee outside, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
The 'Scary Movie' Franchise Is Being Rebooted
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
Over a decade on from the fifth (and seemingly final) 'Scary Movie' film hitting the big screen, the horror spoof film franchise will now...
Comedy Film from Kendrick Lamar, 'South Park' Creators Set for 2025 Release
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
In 2022, it was revealed that Kendrick Lamar was at work on a new comedy film with 'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and...
Mikey Day and His 'SNL' Buddies Bake a Fresh Comedic Confection
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
The Season 3 finale of Netflix's baking design challenge series Is It Cake? features a rather unique panel of celebrity judges. Though come...
Seth Meyers Says Every 'SNL' Episode Ever Has Had Bad Sketches — Except One
PUBLISHED Apr 10, 2024
Everybody loves to complain that 'Saturday Night Live' isn't as funny as it used to be, but, according to former cast member and head writer...
Joel McHale Gave Conan O'Brien a Crossbow
PUBLISHED Apr 10, 2024
Intruders, beware: Conan O'Brien is armed to the teeth! The comedian and TV/podcast host has revealed that he's the proud owner of a real...
Scott Aukerman and Paul F. Tompkins Announce 'Comedy Bang! Bang!' North American Tour
PUBLISHED Apr 9, 2024
It's a known fact that podcast enjoyers also seem to enjoy the experience of listening to them live. Scott Aukerman, host of the long-runni...
Seth Meyers Discusses How Will Ferrell "Negatively Influenced" a Generation of Comedians
PUBLISHED Apr 8, 2024
Yelling isn't funny — except when Will Ferrell does it. Ferrell's former 'Saturday Night Live' associate Seth Meyers has now opened up...