comedy
Tom Segura Expands 2024 Tour
PUBLISHED Mar 25, 2024
Comedian Tom Segura will be spending much of 2024 on the road with his Come Together tour. Covering mostly North American territory, he has...
Jerry "Fancy Boy" Seinfeld Is Reportedly a Billionaire
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2024
What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld's net worth now seemingly topping $1 billion USD? 'Bloomberg' reports that the man best known for...
Adam Sandler Has Reportedly Written a 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Script
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2024
Adam Sandler proved he still had the swing down 25 years after shooting 'Happy Gilmore,' and it's now been revealed that a sequel to the...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: March 22, 2024
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2024
Today, I received an update, still no Kate, Prince would renovate, James Harden tried to block his own teammate, and much more from this w...
Matt Johnson Teases 'Nirvanna the Band' Movie: "It's Not What People Think It's Going to Be"
PUBLISHED Mar 15, 2024
Nearly a year after it was reported that Matt Johnson's next film will be based on 'Nirvanna the Band the Show' — his web-turned-TV series...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: March 15, 2024
PUBLISHED Mar 15, 2024
Diana would’ve been sharp on Photoshop, Jimmy Kimmel ridicules Trump’s Slop, Ryan Gosling’s hard to top, Katie Britt’s infamous flop, and...
Edmonton's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival Gets Shane Gillis, Andrew Schulz for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2024
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns to venues across Canada this summer, and organizers have revealed more of the lineup set to take...
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Tanya Tagaq Join Cast of Arctic Comedy 'North of North'
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2024
Mary Lynn Rajskub and Tanya Tagaq have joined the cast of 'North of North,' a forthcoming comedy co-commissioned by CBC and Netflix in...