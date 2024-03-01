Book
The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce New Memoir 'Never Understood'
PUBLISHED Mar 1, 2024
William and Jim Reid of the Jesus and Mary Chain have detailed a new memoir. The brothers will share 'Never Understood: The Story of the...
Tanya Tagaq Authors New Children's Book 'It Bears Repeating'
PUBLISHED Feb 28, 2024
Already a published author with 2018's award-winning, Elliot Page-approved tome 'Split Tooth,' Tanya Tagaq will now expand her bibliography...
Neil Peart's Final Book Is Being Published This Year
PUBLISHED Jan 29, 2024
In addition to being the beloved drummer and primary lyricist of Rush, the late, great Neil Peart was also an author, publishing both...
DEVO's Mark Mothersbaugh Unveils New Book 'Apotropaic Beatnik Graffiti'
PUBLISHED Jan 25, 2024
Although DEVO might be done touring, co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh has long had plenty of other artistic fixations to keep him busy — be it...
Elton John Announces 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Memoir
PUBLISHED Jan 24, 2024
Elton John has announced a memoir tracing the 330-show journey that began in Allentown, PA, in 2018....
An Anthony Kiedis Biopic Is in the Works
PUBLISHED Jan 17, 2024
If you read Anthony Keidis's biography and thought it'd make a great movie, you're in luck — a biopic about the Red Hot Chili Peppers front...
Tegan and Sara Detail New Graphic Novel 'CRUSH'
PUBLISHED Jan 16, 2024
Tegan and Sara are continuing on their merge into the world of graphic novels, penning a sequel to last year's Junior High. CRUSH is set to...
Lisa Marie Presley's Posthumous Memoir, Co-Written by Daughter Riley Keough, to Arrive This Fall
PUBLISHED Jan 11, 2024
People simply can't get enough of the Presley family — In the last two years alone, there've been two major, buzzy biopics about the family...