Honorary Canadian Neko Case will be hitting the road next year in support of her upcoming memoir The Harder I Fight the More I Love You, which is arriving this upcoming January via Grand Central Publishing. She will be embarking on a North American book tour with a lone Canadian stop in Toronto next February.
Case will be joined by special guests at each stop, but fans should not expect any performances. Case will kick off her book tour in New York City on January 27, and will make her way over to Toronto on February 3 before returning back to the US.
Tickets for Case's book tour will go on sale next Monday (November 25) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full itinerary below.
Neko Case 2025 Tour Dates:
01/27 New York, NY - Symphony Space
01/28 Brooklyn, NY - First Unitarian Congregational Society
0/29 Princeton, NJ - McCarter Center
01/30 Washington, D.C - Sixth & I
01/31 Nashville, TN - OZ Arts
02/01 Atlanta, GA - The Tara
02/03 Toronto, ON - Bram & Bluma Appel Salon
02/04 Chicago, IL - Studebaker Theater
02/05 Seattle, WA - Town Hall Seattle
02/06 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
02/07 Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theater
02/08 San Francisco, CA - Sidney Goldstein Theatre
02/09 Los Angeles, CA - First Congregational Church