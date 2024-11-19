Honorary Canadian Neko Case will be hitting the road next year in support of her upcoming memoir The Harder I Fight the More I Love You, which is arriving this upcoming January via Grand Central Publishing. She will be embarking on a North American book tour with a lone Canadian stop in Toronto next February.

Case will be joined by special guests at each stop, but fans should not expect any performances. Case will kick off her book tour in New York City on January 27, and will make her way over to Toronto on February 3 before returning back to the US.

Tickets for Case's book tour will go on sale next Monday (November 25) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full itinerary below.

Neko Case 2025 Tour Dates:

01/27 New York, NY - Symphony Space

01/28 Brooklyn, NY - First Unitarian Congregational Society

0/29 Princeton, NJ - McCarter Center

01/30 Washington, D.C - Sixth & I

01/31 Nashville, TN - OZ Arts

02/01 Atlanta, GA - The Tara

02/03 Toronto, ON - Bram & Bluma Appel Salon

02/04 Chicago, IL - Studebaker Theater

02/05 Seattle, WA - Town Hall Seattle

02/06 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

02/07 Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theater

02/08 San Francisco, CA - Sidney Goldstein Theatre

02/09 Los Angeles, CA - First Congregational Church