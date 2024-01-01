The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall unveiled the TD Music Hall in January 2023, a new 500-person capacity venue located in the south end of the Massey Hall building in the Allied Music Centre.

The venue is said to represent the future of Toronto's music scene, purpose-built for incredible sound and modern amenities, serving both fans and artists alike. The hall has hosted events for the International Indigenous Music Summit, TD Toronto Jazz Festival, TD Music Connected Series, Small World Music and more. Recent performances at the hall include Halluci Nation, Tim Baker, Ben Caplan and Elisapie.