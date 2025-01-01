Located in Hastings Park, the Pacific Coliseum is a landmark in Vancouver's sport and pop culture landscape. An indoor arena within the Pacific National Exhibition, the Coliseum opened in 1968, its presence and large capacity eclipsing the original Pacific Forum (which remains in operation today) that was first built in the 1930s.

The Coliseum was originally built to attract an NHL fanbase, but with its total capacity of 15,713 for permanent seating, the venue has hosted events from live music, ice shows, sports and large assemblies. The Coliseum was also the official venue for Short Track Speed Skating and Figure Skating for the 2010 Olympic Games.

Notable acts that have performed at the Coliseum include Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, the Who and Pink Floyd. Recently, the venue has hosted Sabrina Carpenter, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Sarah McLachlan and Justice.