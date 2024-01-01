Starring Alicia Vikander, Christoph Waltz, Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Jack O’ConnellThe story of a 17th century painter (Dane DeHaan) living in Amsterdam who falls in love with a married woman (Alicia Vikander, who previously flexed her period piece chops with an award-winning performance in) he’s been hired to paint,finds director Justin Chadwick returning to the silver screen four years after his uneven Nelson Mandela biopic. Written by famed playwright Tom Stoppard (), the historical romantic drama is rounded out by a dynamic cast, including Christoph Waltz, Cara Delevingne, Zach Galifianakis, and BAFTA winner Jack O’Connell. (eONE)