Tulip Fever
Directed by Justin Chadwick
Release Date: August 25
Starring Alicia Vikander, Christoph Waltz, Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Jack O’Connell
The story of a 17th century painter (Dane DeHaan) living in Amsterdam who falls in love with a married woman (Alicia Vikander, who previously flexed her period piece chops with an award-winning performance in The Danish Girl) he’s been hired to paint, Tulip Fever finds director Justin Chadwick returning to the silver screen four years after his uneven Nelson Mandela biopic. Written by famed playwright Tom Stoppard (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead), the historical romantic drama is rounded out by a dynamic cast, including Christoph Waltz, Cara Delevingne, Zach Galifianakis, and BAFTA winner Jack O’Connell. (eONE)
