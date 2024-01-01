Logan Lucky
Directed by Steven Soderbergh
Release Date: August 17
Starring Katherine Waterston, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig
Heist movies have been done to death, but that’s not stopping Steven Soderbergh (the Ocean’s movies) from taking the subgenre for another spin with Logan Lucky. Part The Town, part Talladega Nights, the critically and commercially acclaimed director’s first film in four years follows a pair of brothers (Channing Tatum and Adam Driver) looking to reverse a family curse by robbing the legendary Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in North Carolina. Frequent Jeremy Saulnier-favourite Macon Blair, former Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes and Family Guy mastermind Seth MacFarlane also star. (eONE)
