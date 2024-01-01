Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin DieselNot much is known about James Gunn’s sequel to the highly successful; picking up two-to-three months after the first film left off, it follows Peter Quill (former unlikely leading man Chris Pratt) and his motley crew of merry space dwellers surfing the cosmos and learning about his celestial parentage in the process. Whatever happens, we’re just happy to see Baby Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) on the silver screen once again; this looks like one of the few sequels that could be as good as, maybe even better than, the original. (Disney)