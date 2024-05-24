National Lampoon: Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead

Release date: April 19Long before it was associated with god-awful straight-to-VOD frat bro comedies, the National Lampoon was one of America’s most revered humour institutions, and there’s never been a better time to learn all about it. Adapted from the coffee table book of the same name, Douglas Tirola’s Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead offers a great deal of insight into the ups and downs of the magazine turned music and movie powerhouse. Featuring talking head interviews with all of the magazine’s surviving players, it’ll offer plenty of background information to get you up to speed before you see David Wain’s in-the-works National Lampoon biopic. (4th Row Films)