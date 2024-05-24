music streams
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Give Off Big Braid Energy in "BBE" Video
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
As Snotty Nose Rez Kids usher in the Red Future, they've shared a new video from their upcoming album: "BBE." "BBE" stands for "Big Braid...
David Byrne Covers Paramore's "Hard Times"
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
Last month, David Byrne announced that he'd be collaborating with Record Store Day ambassadors Paramore on a 12-inch single. While side B...
Nas and DJ Premier Tease Collaborative Album with "Define My Name"
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
Nas's classic debut album Illmatic celebrates its 30th anniversary today (April 19), and he's shared a new song with album collaborator DJ...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: DEBBY FRIDAY, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, KALLITECHNIS, Alice Glass
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
How tortured is your poets department feeling today? There's certainly a lot to unpack there (in more ways than one), but, as the old adage...
B00sted Beats the "Ego Tripping" Accusations with New Single
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
Following last year's Selfish EP, Vancouver's B00sted has returned with his latest single for 604 Records.The hip-hop and pop-blending "Ego...
Verttigo's Video for New Single "Snow Angels" Is Incredibly Cool
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
After making their debut last year with "Autumn," seasons have changed for Edmonton dream pop outfit Verttigo with the arrival of sophomore...
Alice Glass Covers Smashing Pumpkins' "Drown"
PUBLISHED Apr 18, 2024
Alice Glass is back! After releasing her Exclaim!-favourite debut solo album 'PREY//IV' in 2022, the hyperpop-industrial vet has returned...
DEBBY FRIDAY's New Track Brings Us "To the Dancefloor"
PUBLISHED Apr 18, 2024
DEBBY FRIDAY has shared her contribution to club girl summer with "To the Dancefloor." The track is distant yet pulsating as if to build up...