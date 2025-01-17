Verbathim — the debut full-length record from Toronto's Nemahsis — was one of the best albums of 2024, and the producers of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert have taken note.

The singer-songwriter born Nemah Hasan appeared on the US late-night program Stephen Colbert-hosted US late-night program's YouTube series, Late Show Me Music, to deliver a shadowy performance of "miss construed," a deep cut from the album.

Accompanied only by guitarist Reggie Gordon, she sang the stirring ballad while wearing a hat that concealed her eyes (and a very avant-garde, straitjacket-looking piece with white pom-poms of varying sizes on the shoulders) as the stage lights dimmed and brightened in quick succession during the chorus.

Nemahsis embarks on a North American tour starting later this month. Check out her note-perfect live version of "miss construed" below.