music news
Kid Rock Got Drunk and Challenged Journalist to a Fight, Waved a Gun Around
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
Kid Rock has long since pivoted from corny rap rocker to right-wing troll, and at this point, it's not at all surprising when he descends...
Jack White Roasts Joe Rogan and Terrence Howard
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
Jack White has made a hard pivot from cellphone naysayer to Very Online Guy, as he now fills up his Instagram grid with confusing...
St. Vincent Launches Her Own Label, Total Pleasure Records
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
St. Vincent has officially launched her own record label, Total Pleasure Records. The artist also known as Annie Clark announced the label...
Diddy Is Now Apologizing for Things He Previously Denied
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
After footage of Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie leaked online, the rapper has now shared a statement apo...
Vince Staples Details New Album 'Dark Times,' Shares Single "Shame on the Devil"
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
Vince Staples has announced a new album and shared its lead single. 'Dark Times' arrives this Friday (May 24), and a video for "Shame on the...
Feist Reflects on 20th Anniversary of 'Let It Die'
PUBLISHED May 19, 2024
Feist's album 'Let It Die' came out on May 18, 2004, meaning that yesterday was its 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, she...
The The Announce First New Album in 25 Years, 2024 World Tour
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
After making a return to the road in 2018, the frontman of long-running English post-punk band The The shared that he was in the hospital...
Neil Young & Crazy Horse to Finally Release 'Early Daze' Archival Collection
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
As 'Pitchfork' noted, in his 2012 autobiography, 'Waging Heavy Peace,' Neil Young brought forth the possibility of making one of his beloved...