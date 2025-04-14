Project Nowhere Gets Mother Tongues, Motherhood, Jane Inc for Departure Fest Performance

Moon King will also perform a late-night DJ set on May 8

BY Karlie RogersPublished Apr 14, 2025

Project Nowhere is teaming up with Departure Festival to present a stacked night of live music on May 8 at the Garrison.

Toronto-based collective Mother Tongues will be hitting the stage alongside New Brunswick's art rock trio Motherhood, with support from Jane Inc, U.S. Girls member Carlyn Bezic's solo venture. 

The evening will also include a late-night DJ set from Moon King, the synthpop project of singer and producer Daniel Benjamin. 

Tickets for the event are available now. See the announcement below.

