CJ Wiley has had almost no time off since releasing So Brand New in February. Between playing with Shania Twink and plotting their Big Gay Night tour, the musician is finally celebrating the release of their debut with a release show
On May 29 at the Drake Underground, Wiley promises a night of music, line dancing and queer joy. Nardos Almaz is set to open.
Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite. Check out the rest of Wiley's upcoming shows below.
CJ Wiley 2025 Tour Dates:
05/05–08 Wrexham, UK - Focus Wales
05/12 London, UK - TBA
05/14–17 Brighton, UK - The Great Escape
05/29 Toronto, ON - The Drake
05/31 Kingston, ON - Spring Reverb
08/16 Paris, ON - Paris Drinks Fest (with Shania Twink)