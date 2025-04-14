CJ Wiley has had almost no time off since releasing So Brand New in February. Between playing with Shania Twink and plotting their Big Gay Night tour, the musician is finally celebrating the release of their debut with a release show

On May 29 at the Drake Underground, Wiley promises a night of music, line dancing and queer joy. Nardos Almaz is set to open.

Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite. Check out the rest of Wiley's upcoming shows below.

CJ Wiley 2025 Tour Dates:

05/05–08 Wrexham, UK - Focus Wales

05/12 London, UK - TBA

05/14–17 Brighton, UK - The Great Escape

05/29 Toronto, ON - The Drake

05/31 Kingston, ON - Spring Reverb

08/16 Paris, ON - Paris Drinks Fest (with Shania Twink)