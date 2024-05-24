music news
Morgan Wallen Neon Bar Sign Denied by Nashville City Council over Controversies
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
In addition to being due in court this August following his arrest for allegedly throwing a chair off of Eric Church's rooftop bar, Morgan...
People Have Feelings About Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
It's been a great week for people who still use Twitter, as there's no better way to farm discourse than for a definitive list of ...
Diddy Facing Sixth High-Profile Sexual Assault Lawsuit in Six Months
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
After recently apologizing for ex-girlfriend Cassie's claims of abuse — that he had previously denied were true — in light of an unearthed...
Carly Rae Jepsen and A. G. Cook Are in the Studio Together
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
A. G. Cook is fresh off the release of his third solo album, 'Britpop,' and eagerly anticipated next month's release of his partner in pop...
Kaytranada Announces Star-Studded New Album 'Timeless' Due Next Month
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
After linking up with Mach-Hommy on "#RICHAXXHAITIAN" earlier this month, Kaytranada has confirmed the release of a likewise collaboration...
Luna Li Books Fall North American Tour
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
After announcing sophomore record 'When a Thought Grows Wings' last week, Luna Li is back with more news: she's heading out on a North...
Toronto's Respire Announce New Album 'Hiraeth,' Share "Distant Light of Belonging"
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Exclaim! New Faves alumni Respire have announced a new album, led by the single "Distant Light of Belonging." 'Hiraeth' — the follow-up to...
Kathleen Hanna Retells the Time Courtney Love "Cold Clocked" Her
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The story of Courtney Love punching riot grrrl icon Kathleen Hanna isn't new, but the latter has shared more about the "cold clock" in her...