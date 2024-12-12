Give the gift of creativity this festive season. For the musicians and audiophiles on your holiday list, here are some of 2024's most exciting microphones, instruments and other music gear that will spark creativity and enliven the senses.

Sennheiser

MD 421 Kompakt



The new Sennheiser MD 421 Kompakt delivers the legendary performance of the original MD 421 but in a truly multipurpose package — including a completely redesigned mounting clip for drums. Just like the originals, it offers remarkable dynamic range and pristine sound reproduction to handle whatever the creative process requires in live sound and recording applications.

Shure

MV7+ Podcast Microphone



MV7+ Podcast Microphone is the latest iteration of a hybrid output XLR/USB-C cardioid dynamic microphone designed for creators looking to take control of their audio and dive into a vibrant world of colour. Capture broadcast-quality audio in even the most challenging of spaces and customize the new LED touch panel to suit your style perfectly.

Epiphone

Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V



The Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V pays homage to Hendrix's customized axe, even recreating his original hand-painted psychedelic graphics. Made with a mahogany body and a one-piece neck, the guitar features Gibson Custombucker humbucker pickups, a Switchcraft three-way pickup selector switch and more.

Fender

Tom DeLonge Starcaster



The master volume control and treble bleed circuit gives the Starcaster semi-hollowbody a sound that's perfect for anyone wanting a bit more high-end sound for their juvenile jokes and breakup anthems. It features DeLonge's custom alien artwork on the back of the headstock.

Godin Guitars

Alex Lifeson Lerxst



A "reimagining" of the Rush guitarist's 80s S-type guitar, the Lerxst comes with an HSS pickup configuration, swamp ash body and hardrock maple neck, and modern parts chosen by Lifeson himself.

LEGO

Retro Radio

Part of the Lego Icons series, this retro radio set recreates a classic AM/FM radio, complete with moving dial and antenna. There's even a compartment in the back where you can insert your smartphone to indulge in modern listening with retro flare.

Stylophone

Theremin



A portable touch sensitive synthesizer that makes noise based on your movement, the Stylophone Theremin has vibrato and delay effects built right in.

Suzuki

Omnichord



It's back, baby. The ultimate in entry level instruments, the Omnichord was the perfect blend of digital and analogue. The OM-108 comes equipped with both retro and new tones and beats and a MIDI output to expand its sound.

Teenage Engineering

TP-7 field recorder



Record, edit, trim and layer with this stylish field recorder from the folks at Teenage Engineering. The TP-7 is perfect for both multi-track recordings or short memos. Includes a metronome, the ability to set cue points, loop, scratch, bounce tracks and more.

Third Man Hardware x Fender

Jack White guitars and amplifier



Third Man Hardware and Fender have collaborated on a trio of items. The Jack White Triplesonic Acoustasonic Telecaster offers acoustic, clean and overdriven electric tones. Meanwhile, the Jack White Triplecaster Telecaster comes with a three-pickup configuration (CuNiFe Wide Range humbucker, JW-90 in the middle and custom Jack White humbucker for the bridge). Finally, the Jack White Pano Verb combines elements of the 1964 Vibroverb, a 1960 Vibrasonic and a 1993 Vibro-King into one powerful amp.