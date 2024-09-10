music features
Nilüfer Yanya Embraces a Heightened Sense of Urgency: "Every Word Has a Weight"
PUBLISHED Sep 10, 2024
"It feels like it's still there… I just don't know what it is," Nilüfer Yanya tells me from her home in London, a hand grazing her forehead...
8 Emerging Canadian Artists You Need to Hear in September 2024
PUBLISHED Sep 9, 2024
Kids are going back to school, leaves are just beginning to turn and all those sweaters and scarves in you closet are quietly whispering ...
'Deaner '89' Brings Humour, Heart and Headbanging to Stories of Canadian Atrocities
PUBLISHED Sep 5, 2024
Paul Spence is a chameleonic renaissance man. An actor, writer, producer, musician and composer affectionately known as the Governor of Giv...
MJ Lenderman's Fretboard Fireworks Are Indie Rock's Secret Weapon
PUBLISHED Sep 4, 2024
MJ Lenderman is one of best guitarists working today, though you wouldn't know it from chatting with him. Yes, he's gained renown for wrang...
Toronto's 7 Can't-Miss Concerts in September 2024
PUBLISHED Sep 2, 2024
'BRAT' Summer is winding down, and fall in Ontario always tends to be 'Short n' Sweet.' With artists hitting the road for their fall tours...
Vancouver's 7 Can't-Miss Concerts in September 2024
PUBLISHED Sep 1, 2024
September is a month of farewells and comebacks in the Vancouver live music scene, with some long-running acts coming to town on their...
Montreal's 7 Can't-Miss Concerts in September 2024
PUBLISHED Aug 31, 2024
The kids are returning to McGill, Concordia and Université de Montréal — and, not coincidentally, Montreal is getting a wave of concerts in...
Valley Celebrate the "Magic of Having Finally Arrived at the Feeling We Were Chasing for So Many Years"
PUBLISHED Aug 30, 2024
Valley wondered if it was a sign. After nearly a decade together, having met as Burlington high school kids in two separate groups in a...