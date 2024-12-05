Go even deeper with the music you love. From collectible merch items to tell-all memoirs, and even movie scores performed live in concert by an orchestra, you (and the music fan on your holiday list) will want to check out the year's best music swag. See all of our 2024 gift guide here.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Films in concert



For a night out that's anything but ordinary, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra has just what you need. First-time visitors and seasoned fans alike will be captivated by the TSO's upcoming films in concert, including the whimsical Matilda, Disney's Encanto (just don't talk about it), and the thrilling march of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Beyoncé

Incense holder



Yee-haw! A red glazed ceramic COWBOY CARTER cowboy hat incense holder for relaxing with Queen Bey.

Charli XCX

BRAT bag



Live that 365 party girl lifestyle this IKEA-style tote bag in BRAT green with "Charli XCX" woven into the handles.

Devours

T-shirt



White ink on a black tee featuring classic Devours imagery.

Colin Greenwood

How to Disappear: A Portrait of Radiohead



The Radiohead bass player gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the hermetic band. Featuring a collection of photos and 10,000-word essay, both by Greenwood, the limited edition comes signed by the author/photographer and includes a bonus 32-page book, all stored in a handy slipcase.

Iron & Wine

Love and Some Verses: A Collection of Lyrics, Photos, Art, and Ephemera from Iron & Wine



Love and Some Verses takes the lyrics from more than 160 songs Sam Beam has penned as Iron & Wine and surrounds them with art, photos and ephemera to flesh out a singular musical world in a whole new way.

KAYTRAMINÉ

Ashtray



Yellow and purple resin ashtray and incense holder in the shape of the KAYTRAMINÉ smiley-face logo.

KEN mode

VOID T-shirt



Black T-shirt featuring Caroline Harrison's reinterpretation of Randy Ortiz's original VOID cover art

Mannequin Pussy

I Got Heaven thong



Low-to-mid-rise thong with the title of Mannequin Pussy's fourth album, I Got Heaven, written on the front.

John Masouri

Pressure Drop: Reggae in the 70s



Looking at one of music's most groundbreaking and widely influential genres, Pressure Drop focuses on tumultuous 1970s Jamaica and how the era's upheavals influenced the music and vice versa.

Douglas Kent Miller

Washita Love Child: The Rise of Indigenous Rock Star Jesse Ed Davis



The greatest guitarist you've never heard of, Davis was a session musician, sideman and solo artist, performing with everyone from Conway Twitty and Taj Mahal to Bob Dylan and George Harrison. Left out of rock histories, Washita Love Child goes a long way to giving the talented musicians his proper due.

Joni Mitchell

Case of You wine stopper set



Set of four wine stoppers stamped with Joni Mitchell iconography and lyrics, including, "I could drink a case of you."

William and Jim Reid

Never Understood



Before there was Liam and Noel, there was William and Jim. Chronicling the brother's lives growing up in a council house to inspiring riots with their groundbreaking work in the Jesus and Mary Chain, Never Understood is a love letter to outsiders.

Alex Van Halen

Brothers



The Van Halen drummer pays tribute to his brother, pioneering guitarist Eddie Van Halen, in this moving memoir about their life together both in and outside of the band that bore their family's name.

Andrea Warner

We Oughta Know: How Céline, Shania, Alanis, and Sarah Ruled the '90s and Changed Music



Through a series of essays, author (and past Exclaim! contributor) Andrea Warner looks at the four Canadian women who dominated the decade and assesses their respective legacies. This new edition is fully revised and updated, now featuring a forward from Vivek Shraya.

Waxahatchee

"I Run Ice Cold" bucket hat



Faded blue Crown and Brim bucket hat featuring lyrics from Waxahatchee's "Ice Cold" from Tigers Blood.

Deryck Whibley

Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell



The Sum 41 frontman has lived a wild life and he's only 44. Walking Disaster chronicles the massive highs he climbed with his bandmates, as well as his tabloid relationships and health struggles