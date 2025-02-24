Almost 33 years on from their formation, Wu-Tang Clan have announced their final tour. Wu-Tang Clan: The Final Chamber kicks off in North America this summer — including a trio of Canadian shows in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto — with support from Run the Jewels.

"This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," RZA said in a statement. "Most importantly, to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour, we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience, and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen. And to top it off we've got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side."

It's unclear at this point exactly which Wu-Tang members will be involved with the tour, or if the group are calling it quits entirely or just ceasing to tour. The tour begins June 6 in Baltimore, MB, with the initial venture to Canada coming at the end of the month for a performance at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on June 30.

Midway through the next month, the group return to Canadian turf to play Montreal's Bell Place (July 13) and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena (July 14). As of this writing, the dates wrap up on July 18 in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets go on sale Friday (February 28) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Wu-Tang Clan 2025 Tour Dates:

06/06 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena ^

06/07 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center ^

06/10 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena ^

06/11 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena ^

06/13 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^

06/14 Houston, TX - Toyota Center ^

06/15 Austin, TX - Moody Center ^

06/16 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

06/18 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center ^

06/20 Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena ^

06/21 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego ^

06/22 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena ^

06/24 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center ^

06/26 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center ^

06/28 Seattle, CA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

06/30 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

07/01 Portland, OR - Moda Center ^

07/04 Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre ^

07/07 Chicago, IL - United Center ^

07/08 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

07/09 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena ^

07/11 Boston, MA - TD Garden ^

07/13 Laval, QC - Bell Place ^

07/14 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ^

07/16 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden ^

07/17 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center ^

07/18 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center ^

^ with Run the Jewels