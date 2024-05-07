Ghostface Killah Announces New Album 'Set the Tone,' Shares Nas Collaboration

Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah has announced a new album, led by Nas-featuring single "Scar Tissue."

Set the Tone arrives this Friday (May 10) through Mass Appeal Records. It features additional guest appearances from Jim Jones, Method Man, Raekwon, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, Sheek Louch, Harl3y, October London, Iceman, Kanye West (embarrassing!), Beniton, Trevor Jackson, AZ, Bee-B, Shaun Wiah, Serani and Chucky HollyWood.

In honour of Wu-Tang's debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), celebrating its 30th anniversary last November, Exclaim! ranked the inimitable crew's 25 greatest albums and side-projects. Listen to Ghostface's "Scar Tissue" — produced by T the Human — below, and keep scrolling for the full album tracklist details.



Set the Tone:

1. 6 Minutes (feat. Jim Jones, Sheek Louch and Harl3y)

2. Pair of Hammers (feat. Method Man)

3. Skate Odyssey (feat. Raekwon and October London)

4. Scar Tissue (feat. Nas)

5. Kilo in the Safe (feat. Iceman)

6. Skit

7. No Face (feat. Kanye West)

8. Champion Sound (feat. Beniton)

9. Cape Fear (feat. Fat Joe and Harl3y)

10. Skit 2

11. Plan B (feat. Harl3y)

12. Bad Bitch (feat. Ja Rule and Trevor Jackson)

13. Locked In (feat. AZ and Bee-B)

14. Skit 3

15. Touch You (feat. Shaun Wiah)

16. Shots (feat. Busta Rhymes, Serani and Harl3y)

17. Trap Phone (feat. Chucky HollyWood)

18. Outro Skit

19. Yupp! (feat. Remy Ma)