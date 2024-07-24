Last month, Why Bonnie — the fuzzed-out, moody project of New York-based musician Blair Howerton — announced her sophomore album, Wish on the Bone. Ahead of its arrival on August 30, Howerton has announced a run of fall North American tour dates, shared alongside latest album cut "Rhyme or Reason."

Why Bonnie comes through to Canada for a pair of shows this September after kicking off the newly announced stint on the road on September 20 in Boston, MA. Howerton and co. have scheduled shows at Montreal's Cabaret Fouf on September 21 and Toronto's Monarch Tavern on September 22 before returning stateside, wrapping the dates on September 27 in Philadelphia, PA.

With the Canadian gigs seeing support from Kelly Elizabeth and Baby O, respectively, tickets go on sale this Friday (July 26) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary, as well as the country-tinged slow-burn "Rhyme or Reason," below.



Why Bonnie 2024 Tour Dates:

09/20 Boston, MA - Deep Cuts

09/21 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Fouf

09/22 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

09/24 Chicago, IL - Hideout

09/25 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

09/26 Washington, D.C. - Comet Ping Pong

09/27 Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy