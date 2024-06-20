Village People, War to Headline Hamilton’s Festival of Friends 2024

If you have friends in low places, you can pay them a visit in conjunction with the Civic Holiday long weekend this summer at Hamilton's Festival of Friends, proudly presented by Tim Hortons. On August 2 through 4, more than 30 musical acts will take the stage at Gage Park for the 48th year of the free festival — and organizers have just announced (most of) the headliners for 2024.

Disco icons Village People will be the big Saturday headline act, with support from Crash Test Dummies. Ahead of that, War will be riding low to headline Friday night with David Wilcox opening. Sunday will be all country music, with a yet-to-be-announced headliner being supported by Aaron Goodvin.

"All I can say is that they are a JUNO award-winning vocal group from British Columbia," the festival's general manager, Robert Rakoczky, hinted of the third headliner in a release. The full lineup will be revealed on July 6.

In addition to musical performances across three stages, the festival features over 125 craft and food vendors, as well as a midway, a children's stage and an escape room. Visit the Festival of Friends website for more details.