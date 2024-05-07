Victory Pool and Midnight Agency Detail CMW Showcase with Geordie Gordon, Shaela Miller

Victory Pool and Midnight Agency have teamed up for a can't-miss Canadian Music Week showcase, featuring six of the country's most exciting emerging artists.

Presented with support from Exclaim! and Collective Arts Brewing, the event sees the two music companies bring their six-act bill to the latter's Toronto taproom and cafe, located at 777 Dundas Street West.

Taking place June 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the afternoon of live music includes performances by singer-songwriter and Islands member Geordie Gordon, Alberta alt-country artiste Shaela Miller, Anishinaabe singer-songwriter Evan Redsky, Kid Cudi-approved MC DijahSB, prolific Prairie folk artist Ellen Froese and some Exclaim! New Faves alums in the Free Label.

Entry to Victory Pool and Midnight Agency's CMW showcase is free of charge with RSVP, and you can secure your spot via Eventbrite.