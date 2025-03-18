After five years, Victory Pool has fully come into its own.

Formed just before the pandemic, the Toronto-based label launched its first release (Marlaena Moore's Pay Attention, Be Amazed!) just as lockdowns began in 2020. Even as the industry ground to a halt around them, the label thrived — and now, five years later, and with JUNO and Polaris nominations under its belt, Victory Pool is continuing to build momentum.

This month, the company is joing forces with fellow Toronto indie institution Hand Drawn Dracula and celebrating with a fifth anniversary party at the Cameron House on March 20, featuring two stages and performances from Evan Redsky, Lauren Dillen, Geordie Gordon, MOONRIIVR, Praises and Thunder Queens.

Exclaim! caught up with label founder Jesse Northey — a singer-songwriter and Victory Pool artist in his own right — to discuss his admiration for Hand Drawn Dracula, the sleeper hits of the label's catalogue, and the new artist services company Small Fry.

Why did you start Victory Pool, and what was it like getting the label off the ground during the early days of the pandemic?

It was definitely a wild time to start a label! Marlaena Moore was our first release, and as we started rolling things out the whole world shut down. I felt awful, but she landed on her feet! It was unprecedented! But overall, the slow world gave us the space to figure ourselves out a little bit online and test what kind of label we even were. Now, we feel like a well-oiled machine, and way stronger than ever before in being able to help bands succeed and have people hear their tunes. There are a few particular channels of support that have helped us gain a bit of a foothold in this country, but the most important thing has been being solid in our curation.

I had wanted to run a label my whole life but wanted to be absolutely sure that I could be helpful to artists. After teaming up with co-owner Bryan Power, and a brief stint working at Six Shooter Records, I felt confident and empowered to give it all a go. Now it's been five years, and we've released about 30 records.

How did you come to merge with Hand Drawn Dracula? How will this shape Victory Pool's future?

I've always respected what James Mejia and Hand Drawn Dracula have built: an eclectic label with a strong identity. We started talking and realized we shared a lot of common ground in how we approach artist development and independent music. It's an incredible amount of work to run an independent label, and this collab allows us to build systems and infrastructure that lighten the administrative load for both artists and industry professionals. Instead of two lawyers and two accountants, we can just have one. Thrilling, right? VP is really good with spreadsheets, and we wanna help other people be good with spreadsheets, too. Hand Drawn Dracula is a very cool label, and we have a lot to learn from them. Hand Drawn Dracula will still exist as its own brand and identity but VP will be doing some work behind the scenes.

We're passionate about making things easier and more sustainable for the artists we work with, and joining forces with Hand Drawn Dracula has strengthened our ability to do that. It's a natural evolution for Victory Pool, and the kind of collaboration that we hope to do more of in the future.

What's the strangest or most uncharacteristic release in your catalogue?

Maybe Ghostkeeper's Cîpayak Joy — but in the best way. It's an album that's deeply rooted in tradition but sonically very adventurous, pulling in elements of everything from psych rock to trap to contemporary R&B in a way that feels entirely its own. I wouldn't say it's uncharacteristic in spirit — Victory Pool is all about giving artists the space to take risks — but it definitely stands out as something singular. The song "Lipstick" is a sleeper hit!



What's the most memorable moment in Victory Pool history?

It's hard to find one definable moment, because the early years of the label were pandemic years that really had each release in its own world. Now, in the last few years since things have been more open, artists from the label can get to know each other more, and we're really building a national community through events and collaborations.

Our five-year anniversary party is sure to be one for the books! There are some marker moments, like the Secret Beach recently being nominated for a JUNO, or times like when Shane Ghostkeeper was nominated for the Polaris long list and was featured on CBC Q. There are many little wins to celebrate, and they all add up to a memorable soup of the last five years.

What's a Victory Pool project that you wish had gotten more attention?

Evan Cheadle's Fault Line Serenade is a beautiful album that deserves more attention. It has some really incredible songs that capture raw emotion and storytelling in a way that sticks with you. I think it flew under the radar a bit, and I'd love to see it get the recognition it deserves. David Parry of Loving produced it, and you can hear his signature style all over it. "No Love Lost" is a great place to start.



What are your personal favourite releases in the Victory Pool catalogue?

Obviously I love all of my album- and song-children equally, but here are a few that have left a bit of a mark on me.

Ellen Froese's "For Each Flower Growing":



Ghostkeeper's "The Trees":



The Secret Beach: "Buying You a Garnet Amp":



What do the coming months hold for Victory Pool?

A lot of exciting things! We've got some incredible releases coming this summer and fall, including new music from the Deep Dark Woods, Absolute Treat (f.k.a. Dilettante) and Jolie Laide, while later in the year it's looking like we'll have new music from Ellen Froese, MOONRIIVR, Jay Feelbender and Pleasure Craft. We're also gearing up for Focus Wales in Wrexham this May, where we're throwing a special showcase with bands from the VP family, including His His, MOONRIIVR and the Deep Dark Woods.

Beyond that, we're launching a new artist services company called Small Fry, which will offer label services like grant writing, distribution, digital advertising, and consulting. We're looking forward to growing our roster and continuing to support our artists in new ways.

What can fans expect from the show at the Cameron House on March 20?

Expect a great time and a chance to experience some truly special live performances from Evan Redsky, Lauren Dillen, Geordie Gordon, MOONRIIVR, Praises and Thunder Queens. The Cameron House is such an iconic spot, and it really allows the music to shine in an intimate setting. Bands will be alternating between the front room and the back room, which will keep things interesting. And who knows, there might even be some surprise appearances…