Interview
A. G. Cook Revolutionized Pop Music, and Now He’s Finding New Ways to Push Its Boundaries
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
A decade ago, British alt-indie label PC Music caused a tectonic shift in the UK underground dance scene. Spearheaded by pop music mad scie...
Owen Teague and Kevin Durand Bring Humanity to Simian Roles in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
According to Owen Teague and Kevin Durand, two actors who make their simian debut in Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the fran...
John Frusciante and Venetian Snares Say Releasing Music Is Like Sharing "Pornos of Your Sex Life"
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
As the guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Frusciante has sold millions of albums and played some of the world's biggest stages...
Bibi Club's Raw Chemistry Taps Into a "More Complex Feeling Than Joy"
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Coursing along the north shore of the St. Lawrence River is Autoroute 40, a concrete artery between Ottawa and Quebec City. Along its run...
Frank Turner Says "Fuck That" to Becoming a Legacy Act
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
In a recent interview, Frank Turner said that his new album, 'Undefeated,' is the best work of his career. It's a bold claim for an article...
Jim Gaffigan Finds Fun in the "Absurdity of Humans"
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
During a transitional scene early on in Netflix's Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld's new satirical film and directorial debut about the invention...
DijahSB on Getting Shouted Out by Kid Cudi and How Rapping Is Like Wrestling
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
Even if DijahSB doesn't release any new music this year, 2024 is already poised to bloom beautifully for the rapidly emerging Toronto rappe...
Christian Sparkes Hails Newfoundland's Stormy Influence on 'The King Tide': "People Are Very Creative in These Remote Places"
PUBLISHED Apr 26, 2024
A quick nip outside the shuttle bus to grab a picture of the angry shoreline seemed like a great idea in the moment. But standing on the...