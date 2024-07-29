Pat Collier, bassist for London punks the Vibrators and producer for bands like the Jesus and Mary Chain, has died at 72.

Collier founded the Vibrators in the early '70s alongside Ian "Knox" Carnochan, guitarist John Ellis and drummer John "Eddie" Edwards. They first came to public notice after backing Chris Spedding in 1976, after which they were signed to RAK Records.

The Vibrators would go on to release more than 20 albums, their latest being 2022's Fall into the Sky. Besides his work with the Vibrators, Collier also produced records with the Jesus and Mary Chain, Robyn Hitchcock, X-Ray Spex, Soft Boys and more.

Robyn Hitchcock shared a series of tweets remembering Collier, in which he wrote, "We discovered our own version of joy recording with Pat."

