Grab some fried rice at New Ho King before heading out a show this week. Including the return of NXNE Music Festival for four days and a two-night stay from Kendrick Lamar and SZA on the Grand National Tour, here are the can't-miss concerts coming to the 416 this week. Thoughts and prayers to any Drake fans.

NXNE Music Festival

Multiple venues, June 11–14

North By Northeast (NXNE) is taking over Toronto once again this summer. Running for four days across multiple different venues, the stacked lineup of over 250 acts includes performances from Ruby Waters, Avalon Stone, JULES IS DEAD, Talking Violet and more.

Billy Corgan and the Machines of God

History, June 12

Billy Corgan's solo project will be hitting the stage at History this week, where he will be performing the Smashing Pumpkins' latest record Aghori Mhori Mei, as well as selections from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina for their respective 30th and 25th anniversaries.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Rogers Centre, June 12–13

Tough week to be a Drake fan! GNX was an office staple at Exclaim! for many months, and Kendrick Lamar and SZA are headed back to the 6ix for a two-night stint at the Rogers Centre. As the two stars will be on his home turf this week, it's probably fair to wonder— will there be a surprise guest appearance from "you-know-who?" Only one way to find out!

Perfume Genius

The Concert Hall, June 14

Perfume Genius will be making a single Canadian stop at the Concert Hall this week in support of his latest record Glory, which made our list of the 25 Best Albums of 2025 So Far.

Amy Millan

Longboat Hall, June 14

Amy Millan recently released her first solo album in 16 years I Went to Find You, and ranked the record's track "Untethered" as one of her five best songs in Exclaim!'s High 5 column. She'll be taking the new tunes on the road this summer, and will perform an intimate show at Toronto's Longboat Hall this week.

Caroline Rose

Monarch Tavern, June 15

According to the Caroline Rose Calendar, it's the Year of the Slug! The Long Island singer-songwriter will also make a single Canadian venture to Toronto on their upcoming summer tour.