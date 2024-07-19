Exclaim! New Faves alumni the Free Label — the Toronto-based '70s disco, '90s R&B and funk-fusion collective who just might be your new favourite boy band — have announced their debut full-length album, led by new single "Blue Suede."

Songs for Sienna is set to arrive on October 18 via Westwood Recordings. It follows the steady stream of songs that the group of six singers/multi-instrumentalists have been releasing since 2018, including the eight-track 2020 collection M.I.A. Their new LP includes the previous 2024 single, "Change Your Mind."

Latest album preview "Blue Suede" sees the Free Label contending with the creeping anxiety from the pressure of trying to maintain a relationship when you can feel someone starting to slip way; but in true Elvis-inspired fashion, they make this tension sound like a smooth-riding, loose-hipped breeze.

Below, you can give the song a listen and find the full album tracklist.



Songs for Sienna:

1. Blue Suede

2. Change Your Mind

3. Champagne Toast

4, Tiffany & Co.

5. Vanilla Affogato

6. On the Floor (Let It Slide)

7. Butterfly

8. Crimes of Passion

9. Stay Honest