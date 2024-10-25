The historic Phoenix Concert Theatre has struck a deal in order to avoid closure. Previously scheduled to shutter its doors on January 15, 2025, the venue will now continue operations through 2026, which will also allow for a "seamless transition" to its future location.

"We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue operations here at 410 Sherbourne Street," said Lisa Zbitnew, co-owner and operator of the Phoenix Concert Theatre. "It gives us the time and flexibility to move forward in the best way possible."

Despite numerous farewell shows hosted at the venue as part of its Final Spin series — including a recent performance by local legend Peaches, a podcast taping with Cyndi Lauper and a forthcoming 50th anniversary show from Teenage Head — a farewell run might have been slightly preemptive.

"Venues are more than live music," said Brad Bradford, City Councillor, Ward 19. "A whole community is built around live performance, and the Phoenix is one of the most important examples of how the impact of live music venues extends beyond the artists creating good local jobs and major economic benefits. The Phoenix has always created space to build community and bring Torontonians together providing people with a sense of identity and belonging in their city. I am thrilled to hear that it will continue to operate at 410 Sherbourne and look forward to celebrating their new location in the future."

The residential development plans reported back in 2021 that first signalled the Phoenix's end will presumably continue after the 2026 closure.