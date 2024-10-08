Cyndi Lauper is currently on her farewell tour, and as well as performing in Toronto and Montreal, she has now announced a live podcast taping in Toronto.

On October 21, the day after she performs at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, she will stop by the city's Phoenix Concert Theatre for a live taping of the podcast Behind the Vinyl.

Behind the Vinyl is a podcast "where musicians sit down to share the stories about their songs. Listen as they drop the needle and reminisce about anything and everything that comes to mind as it plays."

The event is being put on by local radio station boom 97.3, and host Stu Jeffries will be conducting the interview. Tickets aren't being sold; rather fans must sign up and win tickets from the station here.