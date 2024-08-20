In 2016, Savannah, GA-formed sludge metal mavericks Kylesa announced that they were going on indefinite hiatus — but it seems like that indefiniteness has taken shape into an impending reunion in 2025.

Co-singer/guitarists Phillip Cope and Laura Pleasants announced on Instagram that the band will be playing next year's edition of the Roadburn festival in Tilburg, the Netherlands, followed by "a limited number of special shows" commemorating Kylesa's 25th anniversary. "We have so much more to tell you about over the coming months & we can't wait to see you out there," Cope and Pleasants wrote.

The pair also recently revealed that they had signed a deal with Mythos Management to work on "some uniquely cool projects for the future" and "ways to preserve our past." As aforementioned, both of these announcements were co-signed by Cope and Pleasants, so it remains unclear who else will fill out the remainder of the lineup.