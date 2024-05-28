Tokyo Police Club Announce Farewell Tour Kickoff Party in Toronto

Tokyo Police Club are set to officially get the ball rolling on their farewell tour in July with a performance at Ottawa Bluesfest, but the folks at Royal Mountain Records agree that we should all start celebrating their final victory lap early. The Ontario rock mainstays will be throwing a kickoff party for their last stint on the road on June 14 at Elsie's in Toronto.

The coffee shop, sandwich bar and record store opened last year on the ground floor of the record label's building at 3365 Dundas Street West. The 19-plus kickoff event kicks off at 7 p.m. and will feature a record signing and acoustic performance from the band's Dave Monks, as well as exclusive merch and refreshments — including a signature Tokyo Police Club (club?) sandwich.

Tickets to attend are available (for free!) now. Come mix and mingle, reminisce, and celebrate TPC's remarkable run.