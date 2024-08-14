If you don't have tickets to the Eras Tour, you can spend probably about the same on tickets to Hamburg, Germany, to see a wax statue of Taylor Swift that looks like someone who went to your high school.

The Panoptikum Wax Museum recently unveiled its latest remaking of the pop giant, showing her in a blue sequinned dress, sparkly silver boots and — sparking an internal, intergeneration exchange between Exclaim!'s editors — holding up a skewed version of the patented millennial heart hands.

Beyond the era-defying hand sign, there's something not quite right about this depiction of Swift. For some reason, they gave her the same boring amount of filler as every suburban Ontario woman who really wants you to join her LulaRoe downline. This all makes it even more fitting that the wax figure's expression looks like she's about to ask you to speak to her manager. Check it out below.