English glam-rockers the Struts became radio rock fodder ten years ago when they released Everybody Wants, and as is tradition for every band of a certain age, they're taking their debut album on an anniversary tour.
The jaunt begins in Toronto on July 31 at Danforth Music Hall, which is the band's only Canadian stop on the over 40-date tour. From there, they'll go across the Midwest and East Coast of the States, before heading south, then east. They'll wrap up by playing a few dates in Texas, then terminating in Albuquerque to play Revel on September 30.
"We can't believe it's been ten years since Everybody Wants and since we first played in the States," frontman Luke Spiller said in a press release. "This tour is going to be a celebration of everything that's happened since — the music, the fans, the madness — and we can't wait to party with you all."
Artist presale for the tour begins tomorrow (April 16), with general on-sale happening Friday (April 18). More information can be found on the Struts' website.
The Struts 2025 Tour Dates:
07/31 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
08/02 Boston, MA - House of Blues
08/04 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
08/05 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
08/06 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
08/08 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore - Minneapolis
08/09 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
08/11 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
08/12 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
08/13 Virginia Beach, VA - Oceanfront Concert Series 31st Street Beach Stage
08/15 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
08/16 Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Resort & Casino
08/17 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
08/19 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
08/20 Bethlehem, PA - Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
08/22 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/23 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
08/24 Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
08/26 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
08/27 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
08/29 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
08/30 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
09/12 Las Vegas, NV - Bel Aire Backyard
09/13 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
09/14 Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room
09/16 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
09/18 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
09/19 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
09/20 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
09/22 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
09/23 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
09/25 Houston, TX - House of Blues
09/26 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
09/27 San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall
09/28 Austin, TX - Emo's
09/30 Albuquerque, NM - Revel