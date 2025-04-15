English glam-rockers the Struts became radio rock fodder ten years ago when they released Everybody Wants, and as is tradition for every band of a certain age, they're taking their debut album on an anniversary tour.

The jaunt begins in Toronto on July 31 at Danforth Music Hall, which is the band's only Canadian stop on the over 40-date tour. From there, they'll go across the Midwest and East Coast of the States, before heading south, then east. They'll wrap up by playing a few dates in Texas, then terminating in Albuquerque to play Revel on September 30.

"We can't believe it's been ten years since Everybody Wants and since we first played in the States," frontman Luke Spiller said in a press release. "This tour is going to be a celebration of everything that's happened since — the music, the fans, the madness — and we can't wait to party with you all."

Artist presale for the tour begins tomorrow (April 16), with general on-sale happening Friday (April 18). More information can be found on the Struts' website.

The Struts 2025 Tour Dates:

07/31 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

08/02 Boston, MA - House of Blues

08/04 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

08/05 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

08/06 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

08/08 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore - Minneapolis

08/09 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

08/11 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

08/12 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

08/13 Virginia Beach, VA - Oceanfront Concert Series 31st Street Beach Stage

08/15 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

08/16 Waterloo, NY - Del Lago Resort & Casino

08/17 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

08/19 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

08/20 Bethlehem, PA - Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

08/22 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/23 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

08/24 Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

08/26 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

08/27 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

08/29 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

08/30 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

09/12 Las Vegas, NV - Bel Aire Backyard

09/13 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

09/14 Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room

09/16 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

09/18 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

09/19 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

09/20 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

09/22 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

09/23 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

09/25 Houston, TX - House of Blues

09/26 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

09/27 San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

09/28 Austin, TX - Emo's

09/30 Albuquerque, NM - Revel