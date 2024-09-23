Throughout their career, the Beaches have stayed booked and busy — but perhaps never quite to the extent that they have in 2024. All signs point to this momentum only continuing into 2025, with the recent Exclaim! cover stars announcing a pair of new Canadian tour dates for early next year, fresh off the release of new single "Jocelyn."

While the quartet will be on the road in the US until around mid-November, two newly announced casino concerts in their home province mark the Beaches' first shows of 2025 so far. They'll perform at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls on February 6 and Caesars Windsor on February 7 with special guest Alex Porat.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (September 27) following presales beginning tomorrow (September 24) and Wednesday (September 25), respectively. Sign up here for access.

The Beaches 2025 Tour Dates:

02/06 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

02/07 Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor