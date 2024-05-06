Suki Waterhouse Gets Bully for 2024 North American Tour

In addition to playing a musician in Daisy Jones & the Six, actor Suki Waterhouse is also an actual musician! She released her debut album, I Can't Let Go, in 2022, and with a handful of singles under her belt since then, she's embarking on a North American tour with support from Sub Pop labelmate Bully.

The SPARKLEMUFFIN tour kicks off on September 28 in Denver, CO — the only show without Bully, with Debbii Dawson filling in. Things pick back up in October, which will also see Waterhouse's first venture into Canada to play Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on October 28.

After taking the month of November off the road, the stint resumes on December 2 in Kansas City, MO, with Canadian shows to follow at Montreal's MTELUS (December 14) and Toronto's History (December 15) before the trek ends on December 21 in Atlanta.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (May 10), following various presales starting Wednesday (May 8). Check out the full schedule of dates below.

Suki Waterhouse 2024 Tour Dates:

09/28 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

10/17 Houston, TX - House of Blues ^

10/18 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

10/19 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

10/21 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

10/22 San Diego, CA - The Sound ^

10/23 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

10/25 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

10/28 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom ^

10/30 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

12/02 Kansas City, MO - The Truman ^

12/03 St. Louis, MO - The Factory ^

12/04 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

12/06 Cleveland, OH - The Agora ^

12/07 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount ^

12/10 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall ^

12/11 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem ^

12/13 Boston, MA - Roadrunner ^

12/14 Montreal, QC - MTELUS ^

12/15 Toronto, ON - History ^

12/17 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

12/18 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed ^

12/19 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium ^

12/21 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^

^ with Bully

* with Debbii Dawson