After nine years, a child and multiple failed album cycles, this unhinged and unhealed journalist is here to report that Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are calling it a day.

Multiple reports have confirmed the singer's split from the actor following rumours swirling about their relationship crumbling for the past month or so. Earlier this month, People claimed that the reception of her 3/10 album 143 and subsequent Lifetimes tour contributed to the breakdown of their partnership: "Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension," a source told the magazine.

It's been a tough year to be Perry, but you can only feel bad for someone salting their own wounds for so long. Why didn't whoever does her PR not inform her that going to space on a ship built by the closest person we have to a cartoon supervillain would come across as totally out of touch? Perhaps even more out of touch than her assembly line-manufactured album?

Speaking of our Amazon overlord, TMZ claims that Bloom is set to make his debut as a single man at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding. Something about that feels like one of those Reddit posts where a jealous sister-in-law announces her pregnancy at a wedding, so all the attention is on her, but pop off, I guess.