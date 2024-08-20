Stephen Malkmus's new band have announced their debut album. The Hard Quartet will release their self-titled LP on October 4 through Matador Records, and the single "Rio's Song" is out now.

Malkmus is joined in the Hard Quartet by guitarist Emmett Kelly, bassist Matt Sweeney and drummer Jim White. An announcement notes that they conceived of the project during the early days of the pandemic, and when they got together, they wrote nearly an album's worth of songs together in a week.

Check out a video for "Rio's Song" below, and check out the album tracklist below that. Recent debut single "Earth Hater" is included on the LP.

The Hard Quartet will make their live debut this fall with dates in L.A., New York and London, and more touring will follow in 2025.



The Hard Quartet:

1. Chrome Mess

2. Earth Hater

3. Rio's Song

4. Our Hometown Boy

5. Renegade

6. Heel Highway

7. Killed by Death

8. Hey

9. It Suits You

10. Six Deaf Rats

11. Action for Military Boys

12. Jacked Existence

13. North of the Border

14. Thug Dynasty

15. Gripping the Riptide

The Hard Quartet 2024 Tour Dates:

10/10 Los Angeles, US - The Belasco with Papa M

10/17 New York, US - Webster Hall with Weak Signal

10/22 London, UK - Electric Ballroom with Tubs