On the heels of the release of their eponymous debut LP earlier this month, the Hard Quartet — the supergroup of Stephen Malkmus (Pavement), Matt Sweeney (Superwolves), Emmett Kelly (Cairo Gang) and Jim White (Dirty Three) — have unveiled the schedule for their first extensive North American tour. They'll make their Canadian debut in 2025 with a pair of shows in Toronto and Vancouver.

Kicking off on March 21 in Nashville, TN, the Hard Quartet will make their North American rounds following a slate of Australian dates earlier in the new year. The band touch down in Canada for the first time on April 1 for a performance at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall with support from Sharp Pins.

They'll return to Canadian soil — this time on the West Coast — for the tour's penultimate gig at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on May 8 with Evischen opening. The tour wraps on May 9 in Seattle, WA.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 1) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below.

The Hard Quartet 2025 Tour Dates:

03/21 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville #

03/22 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse #

03/23 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle #

03/25 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club #

03/26 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

03/28 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw #

03/30 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club #

04/01 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall #

04/02 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall #

04/03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall #

04/05 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue #

04/25 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater #

04/26 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn #

04/29 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre %

04/30 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory Santa Ana %

05/02 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's (Outdoors) %

05/03 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether %

05/05 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall %

05/07 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall %

05/08 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom %

05/09 Seattle, WA - The Showbox %

# with Sharp Pins

% with Evischen