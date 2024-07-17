Stephen Malkmus Launches New Band

The Hard Quartet features Emmett Kelly, Matt Sweeney and Jim White

Photo: Kristina Kimlickova

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jul 17, 2024

Stephen Malkmus has a new band. Pavement's singer-guitarist has announced the Hard Quartet, a new group with Emmett Kelly, Matt Sweeney and Jim White.

Malkmus announced the name and lineup on social media, sharing a logo. So far, there isn't any additional information about the group or their plans, but they have an Instagram account.

Jim White is a storied Australian drummer best known for his work in the Dirty Three. He and guitarist Emmett Kelly play together in a band called the Double. As for Matt Sweeney, he's a member of Skunk, Chavez and Zwan, who has filled in on bass for Guided by Voices.

Other than Pavement, Malkmus makes music with the Jicks.

