State Champs — the Albany, NY-raised pop-punk band with an impressively high Google keyword rank given their name — have announced a run of North American tour dates for later this year, with support from Knuckle Puck, Meet Me @ the Altar and Daisy Grenade. They'll make a singular Canadian stop in Toronto in November.

The tour kicks off on November 8 in Austin, TX. The lone venture into Canada comes in the latter half of the stint, which will see them cross the border (best of luck, Knuckle Puck) to perform at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on November 26. At present, the remaining concerts will conclude on December 7 in New York, NY.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (August 16) at noon local time, following various presales getting underway tomorrow (August 13) at 10 a.m. Check out the full schedule of dates below.

State Champs 2024 Tour Dates:

11/08 Austin, TX - Emo's

11/09 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11/11 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11/13 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

11/14 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

11/15 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

11/16 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/19 Denver, CO - Summit Music Call

11/22 Detroit, MI - The Majestic

11/23 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

11/24 Cleveland, OH - The Agora

11/26 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/27 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts *

11/29 Nashville, TN - Cannery Mainstage

11/30 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

12/01 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

12/03 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

12/04 Boston, MA - House of Blues

12/06 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

12/07 New York, NY - Webster Hall

* no Knuckle Puck