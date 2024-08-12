State Champs — the Albany, NY-raised pop-punk band with an impressively high Google keyword rank given their name — have announced a run of North American tour dates for later this year, with support from Knuckle Puck, Meet Me @ the Altar and Daisy Grenade. They'll make a singular Canadian stop in Toronto in November.
The tour kicks off on November 8 in Austin, TX. The lone venture into Canada comes in the latter half of the stint, which will see them cross the border (best of luck, Knuckle Puck) to perform at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on November 26. At present, the remaining concerts will conclude on December 7 in New York, NY.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (August 16) at noon local time, following various presales getting underway tomorrow (August 13) at 10 a.m. Check out the full schedule of dates below.
State Champs 2024 Tour Dates:
11/08 Austin, TX - Emo's
11/09 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11/11 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11/13 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/14 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
11/15 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
11/16 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
11/18 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/19 Denver, CO - Summit Music Call
11/22 Detroit, MI - The Majestic
11/23 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
11/24 Cleveland, OH - The Agora
11/26 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11/27 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts *
11/29 Nashville, TN - Cannery Mainstage
11/30 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
12/01 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
12/03 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
12/04 Boston, MA - House of Blues
12/06 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
12/07 New York, NY - Webster Hall
* no Knuckle Puck